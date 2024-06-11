All Aggies

Texas A&M College World Series Game Time and Television Details Revealed

The Texas A&M Aggies are on their way to Omaha, and on Monday night, their opponent was revealed.

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies are officially on their way to Omaha after sweeping the College Station Super Regional over the Oregon Ducks at Blue Bell Park over the weekend.

In fact, thus far since the beginning of the tournament, the Aggies have yet to drop a game, going 5-0 through the Regional and Super Regional combined.

Now, they hope to continue that momentum moving forward into Omaha, where they will join seven other teams - three of which come from the SEC - at Charles Schwab Field: the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tarhells, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Tennessee Volunteers, and Virginia Cavaliers.

The events will kick off on Friday with North Carolina and Virgina at 1 p.m., followed by Tennessee vs. Florida State in Game 2 at 6 p.m.

Game three will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. between Kentucky and N.C. State, with the Aggies wrapping the day up against Florida at 6 p.m.

This will be the fourth time the Aggies and Gators have faced off this season, with the Gators winning two out of three in a weekend series back in March in Gainsville.

On Sunday, June 16, the losers of Games 1 and 2 will face off at 1 p.m., with the winners of Games 1 and 2 facing off at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, depending on the results of their first matchup, the Aggies will play again on Sunday, June 17. If they drop their first game vs. Florida, they will play at 1 p.m. If they beat the Gators in their opening game, they will play at 6 p.m.

All game will be broadcast on ESPN.

You can view the full details for the Aggies College World Series Opener Below:

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (46-13, 19-11 SEC) vs. Florida Gators - College World Series

WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE (Capacity 24,000)

WHEN: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network

