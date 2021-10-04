Fisher and Calzada - The Good News Is…

The Aggies are at 3-2 and winless in the SEC, causing them to drop out of the Top 25. Is that so bad? – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

The worst-case scenario for the 2021 Texas A&M Aggies has occurred. We should’ve called this after Week 1 when starting quarterback Haynes King went down with an injury, but because we were told King and backup Zach Calzada were so close in ability, we didn’t truly understand what was happening.

Does the 3-2 overall record and 0-2 SEC record mean the season is over? Yes. Does it mean all is lost? No. There are some good things that can come from this, and it’s up to coach Jimbo Fisher to make sure that happens.

Calzada should literally have zero pressure on him the rest of the way. There is nothing to play for but pride for the rest of 2021, and the entire Aggies offense should breathe a sigh of relief and be able to play loose in each remaining game.

Part of the reason A&M is in this situation is because of young players on the offensive line, but the Aggies have young players everywhere waiting for playing time. This season should give them the perfect opportunity to get some much-needed experience in game-time situations.

That includes the Alabama game this weekend. With A&M playing a loose, unpredictable game, they could keep it close. They won’t win, but at least they could keep it respectable.

There are no expectations by fans for anything other than improvement. On the offensive line, quarterback position, and defensive secondary.

But overall, who’s to blame for all of this? Let’s discuss!

