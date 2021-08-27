Locked On Aggies: Top Aggie Talent For 2021 - No. 15 - No. 13

On Friday's episode, let's break down the middle tier of players on the 21 Aggies to watch in 2021

Texas A&M is one of those teams that could be a sleeper and contender at the same time. It all comes down to the top talent on the roster entering the new season.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 finish in 2020 and a No. 4 spot in the Associated Press ranking. After falling to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff, Jimbo Fisher and his staff are out for blood come this fall.

This is Year 4 of the Fisher era in Aggieland. Remember Year 4 of the Aggie coach in Tallahassee? Didn't a certain coach and first-year starting quarterback win a national title?

Can history have a fun way of repeating itself?

The Aggies return nine defensive starters this fall. Offensively, they must replace four of the five linemen and find stability under center. On top of that, adding a true No. 1 wide receiver wouldn't hurt either.

With A&M looking to contend with the likes of the Alabama's and the Georgia's of the world, it's about time to see which talent from the 12th Man stands tall. And since it's 2021, AllAggies is rolling out with the top 21 names to look for come this fall inside Kyle Field.

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down his No. 15, No. 14, and No. 13 players, respectively to watch for on the Aggies.

Hint: two are defensive standouts from the 2020 season and one is the new QB calling the shot. Can you guess which player is where?

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.