Aggies Hold Off Sooners, Sign 5-Star DL David Hicks

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a massive signature for their 2023 class on Friday when Paetow (Katy, TX) interior defensive lineman David Hicks signed his letter of intent.

Hicks committed to the Aggies earlier this fall, in what was one of the more shocking commitments of the day.

Hicks was widely expected to commit to Oklahoma at the time, but he surprised countless industry experts by electing to go with A&M over the Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and many other powers.

"I got predicted to Oklahoma and I didn't want to get predicted again, so I just tried to keep it quiet," Hicks told reporters at his commitment ceremony. "It was a really fun ride, this whole recruiting process," he said. "I remember getting my first FBS offer from SMU. I remember being in camps in eighth grade and those were moments that really started everything. I'm just glad I am where I am now."

Oklahoma once again entered the conversation this week, after Denton Guyer safety Peyton Bowen, who Hicks had expressed a clear desire to play with at the college level, committed to the Sooners on Thursday.

However, the Aggies were able to fend off the Sooners, and wrap up their top defensive recruit, in what is a major win for the program.

Hicks currently ranks as the No. 56 overall player in the 2023 SI99 and is a five-star recruit across all other recruiting services.

Hicks will now join a defensive line room that includes a historic 2022 recruiting haul, with defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Lebbeus Overton, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Enai White, Anthony Lucas, and Malick Sylla.

