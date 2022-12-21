Aggies Sign DE Daymion Sanford

The Texas A&M Aggies beat out some major in-state and SEC competition in the chase for talented 2023 Paetow (Katy, TX) linebacker Daymion Sanford Wednesday with the talented edge rusher signing his letter of intent.

The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker made his official visit to College Station earlier this fall and wasted no time making his decision, committing on the spot.

And now, he is officially an Aggie.

Sanford fielded offers from programs like LSU, Alabama, Texas, and TCU.

He now joins fellow Aggies TJ Shanahan, Dalton Brooks, Tyler White, Bravion Rogers, Rylan Kennedy, Naquil Betrand and Marcel Reed as official members of the class.

In 2022, Sanford totaled 22 tackles, five tackles for loss three sacks, and an interception in six games.

In 2021, Sanford totaled 91 tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble for two fumble recoveries, and had a pick-six. He was a primary reason Paetow earned a 15-1 record last season on the way to winning a 5A Division 1 state championship in his junior season. Sanford was named Defensive Co-MVP.

The Aggies will look to continue to make some major splashes in recruiting as the the Early Signing Period rolls on.

