Texas A&M University Rated No. 1 In Texas

Washington Monthly rated A&M No. 11 among public universities and No. 21 overall.

When it comes to college rankings, the usual suspects top the list. Elite private universities and big brand public schools normally are the ones most mentioned up high.

A different methodology is in place from Washington Monthly, which measure how spending bills in Washington impact colleges and universities. That's the basis of the college rankings list released today by Washington Monthly.

The schools were rated based on a number of factors, including net price to attend and percentage of Pell Grants awarded. Texas A&M fared well compared to its brethren across the state and nationally.

READ MORE: Are Preseason SI99 Top 10 Recruits Still Considering A&M

Texas A&M graduated more Pell Grant recipients than Stanford, Harvard, Yale and Princeton combined. The list also rated how well schools graduated low-income enrollees, produce groundbreaking scholarships and encourage students to serve their country.

In the category of "best bang for the buck," which rates schools "according to how well they help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices," A&M is No. 1 in the state of Texas and second overall, just behind Berea College in Kentucky and ahead of fellow SEC member Vanderbilt.

Overall, Texas A&M ranked No. 21 overall and 11th among public universities.

READ MORE: Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: A&M Offers 2025 OL Out Of Tennessee

A&M is one of the county's largest universities, with almost 25% of its incoming freshman class is made up of students who are first to attend college in their families.

Texas A&M has an 82% eight-year graduation rate, a Pell/non-Pell graduation gap rate of -8%, 1517 overall Pell graduates, 89% of graduates above 150% of the poverty line, and a net price of $14,204 for attendees from families below the $75,000 income mark.

A&M is also traditionally a top university producer of officers for the military. Only the military service academies produce more.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here