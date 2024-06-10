All Aggies

Texas A&M Way-Too-Early Week 2 Opponent Preview: McNeese State

After what is expected to be a hard-hitting season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Aggies will host the McNeese Cowboys.

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Gary Goff talks with McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jadden Matthews (9) and McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jaylen Jackson (10) after a score during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

To some people, the most wonderful time of the year is Christmas. To others, it may be college football.

The Texas A&M Aggies will host for the second game in a row to begin the 2024 campaign, opening Kyle Field's gates in an early contest against the McNeese State Cowboys as they look to pursue a championship berth under new head coach Mike Elko.

While the Aggies will be looking to improve on their 7-6 record from last year, McNeese is looking to just simply get the ball rolling throughout the season, in hopes of capturing their first Southland Conference championship in nearly a decade.

In 2023, McNeese went winless on the year, 0-10, with a forfeited win over Northwestern State, last place in the Southland Conference. Their closest game was a 31-28 loss to Eastern Illinois. They will be led by third-year head coach Gary Goff in hopes of avoiding a repeat of last season.

Redshirt freshman Kamden Sixkiller is expected to start the season under center for the Cowboys. The signal caller from Norman, OK debuted last season later in the season for McNeese and will be looking to wrangle in his first career collegiate victory in 2024.

Lineman Cole Leclair, who was named to the All-Southland Team last year, is set to play his senior year for the Cowboys.

The Aggies and the Cowboys will square off on September 7 at 11:45 a.m. in College Station. The game will be available on the SEC Network.

The game will be the first ever matchup between Texas A&M and McNeese State on the gridiron.

McNeese State Cowboys

2023 Record: 1-10 (1-6 Southland)

Head coach: Gary Goff

Returning Offensive Leaders:

Passing: QB Kamden Sixkiller

2023 stats: 44 of 82 for 585 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions, 123.95 QB rating.

Rushing: RB Joshon Barbie

2023 stats: 65 carries for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Receiving: WR Makhi Paris

2023 stats: 24 catches for 292 yards.

Returning Defensive Leaders:

Tackles: LB Micah Davey

2023 stats: 83 solo, 70 assisted, 153 total

Interceptions: Johnquai Lewis - 1

Sacks: LB Micah Davey - 2

