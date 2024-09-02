Texas A&M Defense Comes To Play But Falls Apart Late vs. Notre Dame
In a game against No. 7 Notre Dame that saw more questions than answers for the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies, their defense was the main positive throughout the game that saw them keep things close with the Fighting Irish.
Well, at least in the first half.
After they only allowed Notre Dame 65 yards of rushing in the first half, the Irish run game went off for 133 more yards on the ground in the second half against the Aggies, which included a pair of rushing touchdowns by Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Love's touchdown put the Irish ahead late in the fourth quarter, seemingly putting the game on ice before the Irish won the opener 23-13.
The defense also had a couple of dropped interceptions that would've surely flipped the game momentum toward Texas A&M.
Linebacker Taurean York was very critical of himself as a leader in his postgame conference, saying he missed a critical tackle on Jadarian Price that led to a 47-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
"It was just a lack of focus, and it starts with me," York said. "I'm going to continue to harp on that, that it starts with me at the end of the day. I mean, it was a 50-yard touchdown run because of a missed tackle on my end. So ultimately, I'm going to take the blame. You swing big, you miss big."
Coach Mike Elko believes that Sunday's film session will help improve the Maroon and White pass defense and help the secondary see how they're defending and improve upon it.
"I think we've got to look at what we're doing. We have to look at how we're challenging throws," Elko said. "I think we got really soft in our coverage in those down and distance situations."
"You know, almost like we kind of got on our heels a little bit because we won first down, and that's the exact opposite of what you should do. We were aware of it, we were trying to get it fixed and corrected. We just couldn't get it done."