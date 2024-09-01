Former Texas A&M RB De'Von Achane Going Full Speed Ahead For Dolphins
Former Texas A&M Aggies running back De'Von Achane is fast. He ran track in College Station, which helped propel him to a 4.32 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last offseason. He has also ran 100 meters in barely over ten seconds, at 10.14.
Considering Olympic gold medal winner Noah Lyles ran the 100m in 9.89 seconds to become the fastest man in the world, Achane is not that far off from running at a world class speed.
Achane was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, a team built for speed. Head coach Mike McDaniel jokes he has his own 4x100 Olympic relay team in Achane, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. If they needed an alternate they could toss in the 2024 fourth-round choice Jaylen Wright, who is also very fast.
Hill even joked this summer he could beat Lyles in a race. He also said the four Dolphins could take on the 4x100m Olympic relay team,
Achane had a spectacular rookie season which was cut short due to various injuries that kept him out of the lineup. He still managed to accumulate 800 yards on 103 carries and scored eight touchdowns. Achane broke off a 76-yard touchdown gallop against the Denver Broncos early in the season. When healthy, McDaniel rotates him and Mostert to keep them fresh,
The former Aggie also goes out for passes as he caught 27 passes for 197 yards and an additional three scores, He has proven to be the Swiss Army knife the Dolphins are looking to pass the torch to full time when Mostert either retires or gets moved.
The Dolphins will continue to use the double-headed backfield of Mostert and Achane in 2024. Look for Achane to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing, along with Mostert, who finished with 1,012 yards rushing last season along with 21 touchdowns. They could be the first duo in years to have 1,000 yards each.