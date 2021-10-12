Texas A&M Week 7 Opponent Preview: Missouri Tigers

Coming off of a major upset in Week 6 over the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers in a tough road matchup.

Led by second-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers struggled last season, going 5-5 in a shortened year.

Through the first six games of 2021, the Tigers have improved in terms of production, but not in the record books, sitting at 3-3 on the year, with two SEC losses already in the books.

Now on to the Tigers:

Missouri

2021 Record: 3-3

Head coach: Eli Drinkwitz

Drinkwitz is in his second year as the Tigers head coach

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 8

Last season, the offense was a problem for the Tigers, with the team finishing 78th in the country in scoring offense (26.7 ppg), 91st in rushing (135.2 YPG), 32nd in passing (266,8 ypg), and 59th in total offense (402.0 ypg).

So far this season those numbers have risen dramatically, with the Tigers sitting 18th in scoring offense (37.8 ppg), 23rd in total offense (469 ypg), and 21st in passing offense (269.7 ypg). They have also made major strides in the running game, sitting 56th in the country at 170.33 ypg.

With another year of experience under Connor Bazelak's belt, the Tigers should be much improved on that side of the ball.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: Connor Bazelak*

RB: Tyler Badie

WR1: Keke Chism *

WR2: Tauskie Dove*

WR3: Mookie Cooper

TE: Daniel Parker Jr.*

LT: Zeke Powell*

LG: Xavier Delgado*

C: Michael Maletti*

RG: Case Cook*

RT: Hyrin White*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 6

Like its offense, Missouri's defense was middle of the road at best last season, finishing 85th in the nation in scoring defense (32.3 ppg), and 66th in total defense (408 ypg).

Unfortunately for the Tigers, things have been much worse in 2021, with the Tigers ranking 122nd in the country in scoring defense, giving up 37.5 ypg, as well as 129th in total defense, and 130th in the country in rush defense.

There are 130 teams at the FBS level.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE: Trajan Jeffcoat*

DT: Kobie Whiteside*

DT: Akial Byers

DE: Isaiah McGuire*

LB: Devin Nicholson*

LB: Chad Bailey

NB: Chris Sherin

CB: Ennis Rakestraw Jr.*

CB: Ishmael Burdine

S: Martez Manuel*

S: J.C. Charlies

