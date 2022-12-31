Aggies Men's Hoops Down Prairie View A&M 86-66

The Texas A&M Aggies (8-5) beat the Prairie View Panthers (4-9) 86-66 on Friday night at Reed Arena in College Station. Tyrece Radford scored 20 points as the Aggies led wire-to-wire.

Radford started the game hot and never cooled off as he finished the first half with 18 points, going 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range as A&M held a 53-32 lead at the half.

Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki poured in 11 each by the break as the Aggies shot 64 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from deep.

Yahuza Rasas led the Panthers with 10 points at the break, but Prairie View only shot 31 percent as a team, allowing the Aggies to pull away.

To compliment Radford's 20-point, Taylor ended the night with 17, Obaseki scored 13, and Henry Coleman III had 12 for A&M.

Will Douglas ended the game with 15 points for the Panthers while Rasas and Jeremiah both scored 12.

It's the seventh straight loss for Prairie View after beating Washington State on Nov. 15.

Up next for the Aggies is SEC play as A&M visits Florida on Wednesday.

