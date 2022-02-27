No. 7 Aggies Women's Tennis Hosts Rice In Final Non-Conference Match

The No. 7 Texas A&M women's tennis team will end its non-conference schedule on Sunday as it hosts the Rice Owls at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT.

The Aggies blew through their first 14 opponents of the 2022 season going 13-1 and compiling a four-match win streak in the process. Last Saturday, A&M beat TCU 5-2 before cruising past Abilene Christian 6-1.

A&M owns the best record in the SEC with a .929 winning percentage and is first in the league as conference play is set to start March 4-6.

Rice opened the season winning six of its first seven matches, losing only to SMU during ITA kickoff weekend.

"Our team is looking forward to our match against Rice this weekend," coach Mark Weaver said, "especially since this is our final match on the non-conference schedule. Rice always provides us with a challenge, and they have consistently been a very good program over the past few years. With that being said, the Aggies will be ready to go, and then we will turn our attention to SEC play next week."

A&M jumped two spots to No. 7 nationally in the most recent ITA Division I Women's Team Rankings, which was released on Feb. 23. It marks the highest ranking for the Aggies this season and equals its highest ranking since 2015.

In the individual rankings, A&M's headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova own the No. 3 spot, while in singles, Carson Branstine rose to No. 27 nationally, with Makarova holding the No. 41 singles ranking and freshman Mary Stoiana coming in at No. 91.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here