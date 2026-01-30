Novak Djokovic Couldn’t Find the Words But Australian Open Crowd Reaction Said It All

Friday delievered an unquestionable epic at the Australian Open, as 38-year-old Novak Djokovic took down Jannik Sinner, the second-ranked player in the world and one 14 years his junior, in a four-hour semifinal match, 3–6, 6–3, 4–6, 6–4, 6–4. Djokovic advances to the men’s final for the first time since 2023, his last tournament win in Melbourne, where he will face top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic was asked what the moment was like for him following the match. Clearly overcome with emotion (and still trying to catch his breath after a marathon match), Djokovic needed about 40 seconds to begin to come up with an answer to the question, looking around the packed Rod Laver Arena as fans at the Australian Open chanted his name. He would later call it the “best night support-wise I’ve ever had in Australia,” high praise for the 10-time tournament champion.

“Ohhhhh my god. It feels surreal to be honest,” Djokovic said, once the words came to him.

En tagen Novak Djokovic har svårt att hitta orden efter semifinalsegern mot Jannik Sinner.



“The level of intensity, and I guess quality of tennis, was extremely high and I knew that was the only way for me to have a chance to win against him,” Djokovic said after the win over Sinner. “He won the last five matches against me, he had my mobile number so I had to change my number for tonight.

“Jokes aside, I told him at the net, ‘Thanks for allowing me at least one the last couple of years.’ I have tremendous respect for him, incredible player. He pushes you to the very limit which is what he did tonight to me, so he deserves a great round of applause for his performance.”

The Melbourne fans obliged, breaking out into cheers for Sinner as he was feted by Djokovic. As Djokovic said, the head-to-head series between the two has gone overwhelmingly to the Italian in recent years. Djokovic’s last win over Sinner came in November 2023 at the ATP Finals title match. Sinner got him back later that month in the semifinal of the Davis Cup, and followed it up with wins in the ‘24 Australian Open semifinal, ‘24 Shanghai Masters final, ‘25 French Open semifinal and ‘25 Wimbledon semifinal. Sinner was also the winner of the last two Australian Opens.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are both chasing history in the Australian Open final

History will be made no matter what on Sunday in Melbourne.

Djokovic holds the men’s record with 24 Grand Slam titles. A 25th would break his tie with the women’s leader, Australian tennis legend Margaret Court. Djokovic and Court have been tied since Djokovic’s dominant 2023 campaign, in which he won the Australian, French and U.S. Opens.

For Alcaraz, the career Grand Slam is on the line. The 22-year-old Spaniard will play in his first Australian Open final, having two of each of the other Grand Slam tournaments, including the French and U.S. Opens in 2025. He certainly envisioned going up against his friend and rival Sinner to finally capture the Australian Open title. Instead, he’ll have to take down the winningest men’s tennis player of all time. If he does, he will be the youngest men’s player to capture the career Grand Slam, unseating Rafael Nadal, who was 24 when he did so.

Djokovic was asked about his historic pursuit after his win over Sinner, and downplayed any pressure he feels as he chases a 25th Grand Slam.

“Honestly it feels like winning already tonight,” he said. “But I know I have to come back in a couple of days and fight the No. 1 in the world. I just hope that I’ll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him, that’s my desire. And then let God decide the winner.”

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz head-to-head record

Djokovic has had far more luck against Alcaraz than Sinner, owning a 5–4 all-time head-to-head advantage over the young superstar, including a quarterfinal win at last year’s Australian Open. Alcaraz won the last match between the two in the 2025 U.S. Open semifinal.

Year Event Round Winner 2025 U.S. Open Semifinal Alcaraz 2025 Australian Open Quarterfinal Djokovic 2024 Paris Olympics Final Djokovic 2024 Wimbledon Final Alcaraz 2023 ATP Finals Semifinal Djokovic 2023 Cincinnati Open Final Djokovic 2023 Wimbledon Final Alcaraz 2023 French Open Semifinal Djokovic 2022 Madrid Open Semifinal Alcaraz

Djokovic’s history with the Australian Open

No one has dominated in Melbourne like Djokovic, but it hasn’t always been the straightforward love-fest for him Down Under.

Djokovic’s presence in the country became deeply controversial in 2022, when he sought to win a fourth consecutive Australian Open, but had refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, eschewing the Australia’s vaccination requirement for those entering the country. He initially traveled to Australia under a medical exemption, but had his Visa canceled after arriving in Melbourne, and spent the better part of two weeks in limbo. His appeal was ultimately denied, and was deported from the country a day before he was set to begin play in that year’s tournament. He would ultimately be admitted to the country the following year, and won his 10th men’s singles title in Melbourne.

Djokovic seemed to joke about the situation as he addressed the adoring crowd on Friday.

“I love our passionate relationship. Every year is something different, you know?” Djokovic said. “And tonight has been one of the, if not the, best night atmosphere-wise, support-wise I’ve ever had in Australia, for sure. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The statement drew another round of “Novak!” chants from the crowd.

