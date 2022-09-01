Aggies Football vs. Sam Houston State: How to Watch

When Jimbo Fisher boarded the plane from a Tallahassee airport to head to College Station, the goal was never to send Texas A&M backward in terms of its recruiting and culture. It was to take the Aggies into the future that included national championship aspirations and highly-touted draft picks.

The Aggies saw Kenyon Green become the first A&M player selected on Day 1 of the NFL draft since Myles Garrett in 2017. They picked up a nine-plus win season in SEC play for the first time since 2012. After last month's finalization, A&M enters the year with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, much to the disdain of Alabama's Nick Saban.

So yes, the expectations are high in 2022 for A&M. It has to be after the offseason Fisher and his staff produced. Add in more component quarterback play, and 8-4 records should be a thing of the past.

The Aggies will have a stretch of games starting in Week 3 that could be considered a gauntlet of the schedule. In Week 1, they'll start things off on a positive note by meeting Sam Houston in front of the 103,000 faithful at Kyle Field with hopes of getting a win.

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats (0-0)

WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas (102,733)

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 11 a.m. CT

TELEVISION: SEC Network / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 1620 AM | 94.5 FM | Sirius XM Channel 81

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: TBD

TOTAL: TBD

MONEYLINE: TBD

