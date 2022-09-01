Aggies Announce Partnership with Legendary Texas Bootmaker Lucchese

Legendary Texas footwear meets the fighting Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas A&M University Athletics and Lucchese, a historic 140-year-old bootmaker and Western lifestyle fashion brand, announced a major partnership Tuesday that will make Lucchese the "Official Boot" of Aggie Athletics.

The three-year partnership will have an expansion reach at Texas A&M home game while being a major presence of the fan's game-day experience.

Lucchese will also have exclusive promotional rights and head coach partnerships, per release.

Along with the Aggies, Lucchese announced another "Texas-sized" partnership with the Texas Longhorns, as the brand now creates an unprecedented reach across two of the top collegiate sporting brands in the Lone Star State.

“Aligning with Texas Athletics and Texas A&M Athletics was a fitting move for our brand,” Lucchese President Doug Kindy said in a release. “These brands are deeply rooted in the Lone Star State’s history and are a big part of what makes Texas, Texas. At Lucchese, we share similar values with these programs. We instill the passion and knowledge of our strong heritage in our team members, which builds on the character and craftsmanship of our legendary handmade boots.”

Per the release, Lucchese will "deploy interactive experiences within the All-American Club located inside Kyle Club throughout the football season. Prior to kickoff, Lucchese will interact with fans and distribute giveaways at two home games in the Aggie Fan Zone."

When Aggies Basketball begins the 2022-23 season, the Lucchese name will be on both basket goal arms during regular-season games for both the men's and women's teams at Reed Arena.

Take a look at Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher rocking his new Lucchese-made boots.

5 Gallery 5 Images

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here