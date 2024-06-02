Aggies vs. Longhorns - NCAA College Station Regional Matchup: Live Game Updates
After convenient stacking the cards in a way that favored adding another installment to the long-standing rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns by placing the latter Big 12 school in the same regional as the former SEC national seed, both sides held up their end of the bargain.
Texas A&M — despite some shaky pitching to begin the game — cruised to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Grambling State Tigers and Texas found 12 runs in a string of three innings to add a mark to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun's postseason record as both the Aggies and Longhorns won their first game.
If the Aggies win, they'll punch their ticket to the regional final, where they'll have a chance to face either Louisiana or Texas again to sweep the regional and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, but if not, they'll be forced to battle through two more games to advance and survive.
Playing Texas aside, that's the last thing Jim Schlossnagle and his team want. They know what it'll take to avoid that, and they're hoping they can buckle down to handle business.
"Every single out matters in this thing," the Aggies coach said. "(Whether) you're winning by a bunch, losing by a bunch or if it's a close game."
Jun 22, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches batting practice before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
The Aggies will spend Saturday either watching or practicing prior to first pitch of their showdown with the Longhorns. After that, it comes down to what they bring to the diamond.
First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
