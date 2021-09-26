ARLINGTON – At some point, the streak against Arkansas was going to end.

Texas A&M never thought it would end like this.

The No. 7 Aggies were taken down by No. 16 Arkansas in the latest renewal of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. The 20-10 statement win Saturday afternoon by the Razorbacks confirms their arrival as a team to be taken seriously in the SEC while opening up a load of questions for A&M.

The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) began this season with designs on a conference title and berth in the College Football Playoff after falling tantalizingly close a season ago. Instead, Texas A&M saw its nine-game winning streak against the Hogs end, as well as an 11-game unbeaten run.

The issues in the offensive line and with quarterback Zach Calzada were on full display in Jerry World. Running lanes were minimal, penalties piled up and the A&M continually found itself in third and long.

It was clear the Aggies aren’t who they thought they were.

The Hogs’ defense was extraordinary, clogging the line and locking down A&M’s receivers. The Aggies managed just 272 yards of total offense and never found a flow.

READ MORE: Aggies Stumble Against Arkansas 20-10

Calzada, making his second start at quarterback, wasn’t able to get the ball downfield and averaged a measly 4.2 yards per attempt. A lack of time in the pocket had a lot to do with him completing 20 of 36 passes for 151 yards and an interception.

Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane didn't see much daylight, combining for just 119 yards on 17 carries.

Still, the Aggies had their chances after cutting an early 17-0 deficit to 17-10 in the third quarter. The next two A&M possessions ended with a punt and interception, the latter setting up an Arkansas field goal.

The A&M defense strong held after an early Arkansas barrage, but with the Calzada and Co. unable to do much, it meant little. The Aggies were kicked in the teeth early, falling behind by double-digits in the first quarter.

A glimmer of maroon hope appeared through the stadium’s massive windows in the third quarter, as Spiller sprinted 67 yards for a touchdown.

Not only was it A&M’s first explosive play, the Aggies were back in the game down just a touchdown. The Hogs also lost quarterback KJ Jefferson to injury in the third.

But the momentum never swung. There would be no Texas A&M rally.

“We had a whole quarter-and-a-half,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “That’s the disappointing thing.”

Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) completed an impressive Texas two-step against the Lone Star State’s two flagship programs. The Razorbacks ran over Texas 40-21, giving them a cumulative 60-31 victory over the Aggies and Longhorns.

Jefferson did just enough before exiting, connecting on a few big plays and keeping the chains moving with his feet. He passed for 212 yards and ran for another 50.

Arkansas seized control with scores on its first three possessions. The first drive ended with a 46-yard field goal and was followed by Jefferson’s 85-yard touchdown to Treylon Burks.

Poor tackling by the contributed mightily to the third score, as three Aggies did little more than breathe on AJ Green on his 48-yard catch-and-jaunt to the end zone.

The Aggies did get on the board at the end of the first half with a 46-yard drive resulting in Seth Small’s 49-yard field goal. The march followed a fourth-down stop at the A&M 22-yard line.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here