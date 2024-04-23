Texas A&M Aggies G Tyrece Radford Reveals Plans For 2024
If you have any previous doubts, rest assured the Texas A&M Aggies basketball program will be in good hands in 2024.
On Monday, guard Wade Taylor IV announced his return to Aggieland for his senior season.
“No place like Aggieland! Thankful to be here👍🏾 Let’s continue to chase greatness”
We're barely a month into the offseason, and speculation was that Taylor might not return. But on Monday evening, his announcement made Aggies fans ecstatic.
Coach Buzz Williams has managed to retain one of the biggest keys to the roster even in the wake of the departure of Tyrece Radford and legal issues for senior Julius Marbles.
Taylor was named the preseason SEC Player of the Year and averaged 19.1 points and four assists while shooting 36 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3-point range.
The Aggies shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc as a team, prompting the recruitment and commitment of former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard C.J. Wilcher via the transfer portal - who led his old team in 3-point shooting with 39 percent.
Texas A&M suffered an early exit from the NCAA Tournament last month at the hands of the Houston Cougars, 100-95. The Aggies missed 16 free throws in the contest.
Taylor's return should help the Aggies make another run at an SEC Tournament chamipionship and a deeper dive into the NCAA Tournament next season.