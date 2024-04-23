All Aggies

Texas A&M Kicker Ethan Moczulski to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies lost a talented kicker to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Matt Galatzan

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) makes a 25 yard
Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) makes a 25 yard / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies lost a talented leg on Monday, with kicker Ethan Moczulski announcing his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Moczulski redshirted in 2022, and played in two games in 2023, kicking off three times and hitting an extra point.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) makes a 25 yard
Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) makes a 25 yard / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

"First and foremost, I want to thank god for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M," Moczulski said in a statement on X. "Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported and helped me during my time at Texas A&M. Thank you to the 12th Man for being the best fanbase and always showing support! It was a hard decision, but I had to make the choice that was best for me, my family, and my future. I'll always be thankful for my time here. With that being said, I'll be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility remaining and looking for my next home to further my career and education."

The Aggies already have starting kicker Randy Bond in place, and added former Georgia Kicker Jared Zirkel to the roster as well this offseason.

Coming out of high school For Mt. Spokane (Spokane, WA), Moczulski was named the Spring 2021 All-State Washington First-Team Kicker by SB Live and the Max Preps preseason Washington All-State high school team.

Kohl's Kicking Camps, which scouts and rates all specialists from around the country, ranked Moczulski as a five-star recruit and the eighth-best kicking prospect in the country. 

Moczulski also received offers from his home state schools of Washington and Washington State and the Oregon State Beavers as well before eventually ending up with the Aggies.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com