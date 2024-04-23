Texas A&M Kicker Ethan Moczulski to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies lost a talented leg on Monday, with kicker Ethan Moczulski announcing his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Moczulski redshirted in 2022, and played in two games in 2023, kicking off three times and hitting an extra point.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
"First and foremost, I want to thank god for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M," Moczulski said in a statement on X. "Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported and helped me during my time at Texas A&M. Thank you to the 12th Man for being the best fanbase and always showing support! It was a hard decision, but I had to make the choice that was best for me, my family, and my future. I'll always be thankful for my time here. With that being said, I'll be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility remaining and looking for my next home to further my career and education."
The Aggies already have starting kicker Randy Bond in place, and added former Georgia Kicker Jared Zirkel to the roster as well this offseason.
Coming out of high school For Mt. Spokane (Spokane, WA), Moczulski was named the Spring 2021 All-State Washington First-Team Kicker by SB Live and the Max Preps preseason Washington All-State high school team.
Kohl's Kicking Camps, which scouts and rates all specialists from around the country, ranked Moczulski as a five-star recruit and the eighth-best kicking prospect in the country.
Moczulski also received offers from his home state schools of Washington and Washington State and the Oregon State Beavers as well before eventually ending up with the Aggies.