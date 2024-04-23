Texas A&M Secures Verbal Commitment From East Carolina TE Shane Calhoun
Texas A&M isn't done adding talent yet.
The Aggies secured the verbal commitment of East Carolina tight end transfer Shane Calhoun, who announced his intent to transfer to College Station on Monday night. Calhoun is now the third player to join A&M's roster in the second wave of the transfer portal, alongside Pitt linebacker Solomon DeShields and Utah offensive lineman Kolinu'u Faaiu.
Calhoun has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. He entered the portal last Wednesday and took an official visit to A&M over the weekend before deciding on his next location.
The 6-3 tight end held offers from Cal, Houston, Oregon State, Tulane, USF and others since entering the portal. He now joins an offense headlined by quarterback Conner Weigman and running back tandem Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens.
Last season with the Pirates, Calhoun caught 15 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. A three-year starter in the AAC, Calhoun totaled 63 catches for 594 yards and six touchdowns in 38 career games.
Now with the Aggies, Calhoun should compete for the secondary tight end role behind Donovan Green. Last season, Green was expected to be a focal point of Bobby Petrino's offense before suffering a torn ACL in fall camp that required season-ending surgery.
The Aggies lost starter Max Wright to the NFL draft, so the secondary tight end position remains a mystery. A&M also landed former Fresno State star Tre Watson and Purdue backup Garrett Miller. Along with Green, A&M returns sophomore Theo Melin Öhrström, redshirt freshman Jaden Platt, freshman Eric Karner, and super senior Jerry Johnson III.
While the transfer portal has granted A&M three players, it's also taken away five. Since last week, linebacker Alex Howard, safety Jacoby Mathews, cornerback Sam McCall, offensive lineman Derrick Graham, and kicker Ethan Moczulski have all entered the portal.
A&M opens the season and the Mike Elko era at Kyle Field against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.