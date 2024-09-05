Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Has 'Responded' After Shaky Start
The page has been flipped by the Texas A&M Aggies as they look to another home matchup against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, but still, some final conversations needed to be had regarding their ugly outing against Notre Dame.
Namely involving Conner Weigman.
"He was not in rhythm," Elko explained of Weigman's Week 1 woes, "and there was nothing easy to get. ... We kept trying, (but) just couldn't get there."
Since the end of their 10-point loss, the Aggies have begun a healing process that they hope will result in a string of wins to offset their disappointing season opener. McNeese is up first, followed by a Florida squad that also struggled mightily in Week 1 and then Bowling Green.
If those go well, Texas A&M, as well as Weigman, will be in a much better place.
"He has responded how I would have expected him to," Elko said during his weekly teleconference. "He went back to work and had a good week. We're all confident that he'll go out and do that moving forward."
Much of the needed improvement will fall on Weigman, who accepted responsbility for his poor performance, but it's certainly not a solo effort. The Aggies, as a whole, now face the task of reigniting the momentum they hoped to gain from Notre Dame.
They have to monitor team chemistry, too.
"Things weren't going great the whole time," Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III said of his quarterback. "I just said, 'Hey, keep your head up. Keep throwing the ball. Keep being confident.'"
With Weigman responding well, the Aggies can certainly move forward with their heads held high. The Notre Dame game can begin to serve as a representation of where they were, and the rest of the season can help them reach the place they want to be.
Weigman will shoulder that load, but he won't do it alone.
It now falls on the rest of Texas A&M's roster to respond as well as he did.
“It sucked on Saturday night," Weigman admitted, "(but) the sun came up on Sunday morning. Now, we watch the film and get going to get ready for McNeese.”