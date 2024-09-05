All Aggies

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Has 'Responded' After Shaky Start

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to put their loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish behind them, and Conner Weigman seems to have already done that. Now, it's up to the rest of the roster to match him.

Matt Guzman

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The page has been flipped by the Texas A&M Aggies as they look to another home matchup against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, but still, some final conversations needed to be had regarding their ugly outing against Notre Dame.

Namely involving Conner Weigman.

"He was not in rhythm," Elko explained of Weigman's Week 1 woes, "and there was nothing easy to get. ... We kept trying, (but) just couldn't get there."

Since the end of their 10-point loss, the Aggies have begun a healing process that they hope will result in a string of wins to offset their disappointing season opener. McNeese is up first, followed by a Florida squad that also struggled mightily in Week 1 and then Bowling Green.

If those go well, Texas A&M, as well as Weigman, will be in a much better place.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"He has responded how I would have expected him to," Elko said during his weekly teleconference. "He went back to work and had a good week. We're all confident that he'll go out and do that moving forward."

Much of the needed improvement will fall on Weigman, who accepted responsbility for his poor performance, but it's certainly not a solo effort. The Aggies, as a whole, now face the task of reigniting the momentum they hoped to gain from Notre Dame.

They have to monitor team chemistry, too.

"Things weren't going great the whole time," Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III said of his quarterback. "I just said, 'Hey, keep your head up. Keep throwing the ball. Keep being confident.'"

With Weigman responding well, the Aggies can certainly move forward with their heads held high. The Notre Dame game can begin to serve as a representation of where they were, and the rest of the season can help them reach the place they want to be.

Weigman will shoulder that load, but he won't do it alone.

It now falls on the rest of Texas A&M's roster to respond as well as he did.

“It sucked on Saturday night," Weigman admitted, "(but) the sun came up on Sunday morning. Now, we watch the film and get going to get ready for McNeese.”

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News