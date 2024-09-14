All Aggies

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman OUT, Marcel Reed Starting vs. Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies are starting Marcel Reed against the Florida Gators.

Zach Dimmitt

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko told ESPN prior to Saturday's kickoff in Gainsville that quarterback Marcel Reed will be starting against the Florida Gators.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman was listed as questionable on Thursday before entering Saturday as a game-time decision. Elko said Weigman, who is dealing with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder suffered in the loss to Notre Dame, will be in a backup role against Florida.

Marcel Ree
Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"We're gonna go with Marcel Reed," Elko said. "I think Conner's gonna be ready in some type of backup form, but we just felt like watching pregame, Marcel is our guy today. ... He's gonna go out there and play a great game. We got a lot of confidence in him. He's been preparing for this moment, and we believe he's gonna lead this team."

In last week's win over McNeese State, Reed went 5 of 11 passing for 71 yards. He added seven carries for 43 yards on the ground.

Reed led the Aggies on a scoring drive during A&M's first possession of the game against Florida,

Published |Modified
Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News