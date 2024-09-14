Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman OUT, Marcel Reed Starting vs. Florida
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko told ESPN prior to Saturday's kickoff in Gainsville that quarterback Marcel Reed will be starting against the Florida Gators.
Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman was listed as questionable on Thursday before entering Saturday as a game-time decision. Elko said Weigman, who is dealing with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder suffered in the loss to Notre Dame, will be in a backup role against Florida.
"We're gonna go with Marcel Reed," Elko said. "I think Conner's gonna be ready in some type of backup form, but we just felt like watching pregame, Marcel is our guy today. ... He's gonna go out there and play a great game. We got a lot of confidence in him. He's been preparing for this moment, and we believe he's gonna lead this team."
In last week's win over McNeese State, Reed went 5 of 11 passing for 71 yards. He added seven carries for 43 yards on the ground.
Reed led the Aggies on a scoring drive during A&M's first possession of the game against Florida,