Texas A&M Aggies 'Contact' Colorado RB Transfer Dylan Edwards
The Texas A&M Aggies have reached out to former Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards according to a social media post from Hayes Fawcett.
The Aggies would like to add more offensive weapons for new offensive coordinator Collin Klein and his high-powered offence.
"Former Colorado RB Dylan Edwards tells @On3Sports these are the 'Main Schools' that have contacted him since entering the Transfer Portal," the post read. "As a True Freshman, Edwards totaled 768 All-Purpose Yards & 5 TDs. Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining."
Per On3, six schools have contacted Edwards since he announced his entry into the transfer portal. Ole Miss, UCLA, Georgia, Kansas State and Nebraska have reportedly reached out in addition to the Aggies.
In just one season with the Buffaloes, Edwards made an impact, including 768 yards from scrimmage and five scores. That includes 76 carries for 321 yards.
Klein recruited Edwards to Kansas State during his time there, as the running back is from Derby, Kansas.
In the interest of adding more firepower to Klein's offense in College Station, Auburn wideout Ja'Varrius Johnson will be visiting Aggieland on Friday.