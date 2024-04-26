All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies LB Edgerrin Cooper Still Available in NFL Draft: Where Could He Land?

According to ESPN's second-round mock draft, Edgerrin Cooper won't be on the board for long on Day 2.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and while no Texas A&M Aggies went off of the board in Round 1, a few are expected to find their new homes over the next 48 hours.

The most prominent name left on the board for the Aggies is of course their All-SEC linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was a borderline first-round or early second-round projection heading into the weekend.

And with the first 32 picks now in the bag, we may have a better idea of where Cooper could fall on Day 2.

According to ESPN's Round 2 NFL Mock Draft, Cooper won't be on the board long either, with Scouts Inc.'s Steve Muench projecting the Washington Commanders to select the Aggies star at No. 40 overall.

"Washington could continue to address a defense that finished last in points allowed per game last year (30.5) by drafting the versatile Cooper," Muench said.

A native of Covington, La., Cooper posted one of the best seasons for an A&M defensive player in recent memory. Leading the SEC in tackles for loss (17), Cooper posted a career-high and team-leading 84 tackles. He also led A&M and tied for fourth in the SEC with eight sacks.

Cooper also led A&M with 10 quarterback pressures and recorded two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.

The award season was also kind to Cooper, with the linebacker being named a consensus First-Team All-American by the Associated Press. He also garnered First Team All-SEC accolades, was named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, The Athletic and CBS Sports, and a Second Team All-American by the FWAA.

For his Aggie career, Cooper finished with 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. 

