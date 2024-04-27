Texas A&M Aggies LB Edgerrin Cooper Heads to Green Bay Packers via NFL Draft
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is the latest Aggies player to hear his name called from the commissioner's podium in Detroit as the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cooper will reside in Green Bay and play with a Packers team in 2024 that suprised many in 2023 with a playoff run that included a Wild Card road thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys.
With a young quarterback in Jordan Love, the Packers have high hopes for a bright future, and Cooper could be a part of an improving defense in the coming seasons.
Cooper impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, posting the third-fastest 40-time at 4.51 seconds. He was also No. 1 in the 10-yard split (1.49 seconds) and posted a 34.5-inch vertical jump.
The linebacker didn't sound impressed with his own numbers, but hopes he impressed.
"I just wanted to be able to see how I move on the field," Cooper said. "You know, [being able to work] linebacker drills, that's one area where I wanted to do what I do and show teams what I have to store."
Earlier in the offseason Cooper expressed his excitement for the opportunity to play in the NFL, wherever that was going to be.
“Whoever wants me, I’m ready to put on a show,” said Cooper following Texas A&M’s Pro Day on at the Coolidge Performance Center. “To just have everybody look at me as a great player who comes to work every day — that’s all I’m looking for.”
Cooper, who started two seasons after being recruited by new A&M coach Mike Elko, led the SEC in tackles for loss (17) and pressures. He led the Aggies in tackles (83) and sacks (8) while serving as the backbone of a 7-6 finish under former coach, Jimbo Fisher.