WATCH: Texas A&M QB Haynes King First Touchdown Vs. Kent State

The Haynes King era is off to a good start in Aggieland against the Golden Flashes

COLLEGE STATION -- Welcome to a new era in Aggieland. Haynes King is here to make his claim as the new face of the 12th Man.

After a month-long battle with redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada, Texas A&M elected to run with King as the starting quarterback to open the season. The redshirt freshman from Longview appears to have all the tools, traits and characteristics needed to play in the SEC.

On Saturday night, he exemplified his status as QB1 early against Kent State.

During the Aggies' opening drive, King connected with running back Isaiah Spiller for a 12-yard gain and later a 14-yard play with wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Aggies would drive 75 yards down the field before King found wide receiver Ainias Smith for a 4-yard touchdown, King's first of the new season.

The pass would be King's second touchdown at A&M following a 47-yard touchdown to Max Wright last season against South Carolina.

King finished 6-of-6 passing on the drive for 49 passing yards. A&M converted twice on third down.

King replaces Kellen Mond, a four-year starter for A&M who is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Mond is one of three players in Southeastern Conference history to finish with 9,000 passing yards.

Last season, Mond led A&M to a 9-1 record, culminating in a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. The Aggies finished No. 4 in the AP poll, their highest finish since their national championship season in 1939.

King has a resume of his own prior to his stop in College Station. As a junior, he led Longview to their first state title since 1937. He finished his Lobos career with 7,537 passing yards, 82 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

The Aggies entering the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll.

