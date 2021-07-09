Why Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher is Laughing at NFL

The story suggests something that Aggies fans already generally believe - that Fisher has an eye for talent.

What's so funny?

Jimbo Fisher is no longer at Florida State. Dalvin Cook is no longer at Florida State. But while coach Fisher has moved on to serving as the boss at Texas A&M, he keeps an eye on Dalvin, who has moved on to being an NFL superstar with the Minnesota Vikings - and it's Dalvin's path that makes Fisher chuckle.

“The Vikings got the steal of the draft in that one, I promise you,” Fisher said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “All the ones who didn’t think he was first round, I never understood that, and I used to laugh at that in that somebody’s going to regret that one day.”

Cook had to wait, until he heard his name called in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Before that point, Cook was generally viewed as a first-round prospect, as he had 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns in 38 games with the Seminoles.

Maybe it's the "devaluation of the running back'' or something, but Cook slid. And the Vikings' reward? Despite some injury issues, Fisher's view of the “steal of the draft” has put in four years in Minnesota, with 3,661 yards and 33 touchdowns.

LISTEN: Locked on Aggies: PFF Says Jimbo Is Not A Top 10 Coach

The story suggests something that Aggies fans already generally believe - that Fisher has an eye for talent.Next up at Texas A&M? The building of the Aggies into a championship program, and the maturation of Aggies stars who then get the last laugh at the next level.

CONTINUE READING: Aggies INFO Stacked HERE!