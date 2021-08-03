Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruitingPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

PODCAST: Five Texas A&M Football Breakout Candidates For 2021

The Aggies already have a few big names on their roster. Could there be more on the way? – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
Author:

Texas A&M football is no stranger to big names coming out of the program. Several have emerged over the last few years and made their way to the NFL.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

There are the guys whose names you’ll recognize, like Jalen Wydermyer and DeMarvin Leal, and those players are already stars.

READ MORE: Talented 2023 OT Colton Thomasson Announces College Commitment

We have three on offense and two on defense. The defense is already stacked and full of veterans who will dominate opposing offensive lines. But the offense returns fewer starters from 2020 and maybe more of a question mark than the defense.

What players might make an impact and thus have breakout seasons in 2020? Let’s discuss!

Recommended Articles

devon achane
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Five Texas A&M Football Breakout Candidates For 2021

The Aggies already have a few big names on their roster. Could there be more on the way?

athing mu aggies gold medal track and field
Play
News

Aggie Track Phenom Wins First Gold In Tokyo

Aggie track star Athing Mu has won her first of what may become many more gold medals.

alex caruso lakers bulls
Play
News

Former Aggie Alex Caruso Cashes In During NBA Free Agency

The former A&M ball boy joins the Chicago Bulls in NBA free agency.

But there could be at least one new star to rise from Kyle Field and College Station in the near future, and these guys currently aren’t getting as much love in the national media.

LISTEN: Aggies Offense: Comparing 2020 and 2021

Please join us daily for the Aggies Daily Blitz at AllAggies.com or the Aggies Daily Blitz YouTube Channel, then continue the conversation on Twitter: @AggiesDaily and @IndyCarTim, or in the AllAggies Member Forum where we discuss all the news surrounding Aggies Athletics together.

To submit a question for the show please email us at AggiesDailyBlitz@gmail.com. We appreciate your interaction and support, and Gig ‘Em Aggies!

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

devon achane
Podcast

PODCAST: Five Texas A&M Football Breakout Candidates For 2021

athing mu aggies gold medal track and field
News

Aggie Track Phenom Wins First Gold In Tokyo

alex caruso lakers bulls
News

Former Aggie Alex Caruso Cashes In During NBA Free Agency

USATSI_16424473
Football

Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

sec flag
Football

Texas A&M Ranks 7th in Latest SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

0134577-bakp-1280x720
Football

One 2022 A&M Commit Is Going To Be An Issue For The Rest Of The SEC

714E82A7-A3F1-435E-9378-03AFF9719540
Recruiting

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Elite Edge Enai White Includes Aggies Possible Choice

E3jZwF5WQAUBgo1.0
News

Talented 2023 OT Colton Thomasson Announces College Commitment