Texas A&M's Leal Named To Walter Camp Player Of The Year Watch List for 2021

DeMarvin Leal continues to receive high praise this offseason in anticipation of a monster 2021.

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal has been named to the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Friday.

Leal, a junior from San Antonio, Texas, is recognized nationally as one of the most disruptive defenders in college football as we draw closer to the opening of the 2021 season.

Leal led the Aggies' defense last season with eight quarterback hurries and placed fifth on the team in tackles with 37. He made several game-changing plays in 2020 including a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter against then-No.4 Florida that set up A&M's game-winning drive.

There are 25 offensive players on the preseason watch list along with 10 defensive position players from 29 schools and 11 conferences (including independents) that are represented.

The preseason watch list will shrink down to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November.

Since 1967 the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is given annually to the collegiate American football player of the year, as decided by a group of NCAA Division I FBS head coaches and sports information directors under the auspices of the Walter Camp Football Foundation; the award is named for Walter Camp, an important and influential figure in the development of the sport.

There have been three players who have won the award twice, Colt McCoy of the University of Texas in 2008 and 2009, Archie Griffin of Ohio State in 1974 and 1975, and O. J. Simpson of USC in 1967 and 1968. Leal would be the first representative from Texas A&M to win the award.

On Tuesday, Leal was also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which honors college football's best defensive player as judged by the membership of the Football Writer's Association of America.

The winner of the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award will be announced live on ESPN on December 9. The trophy presentation will take place at the Foundation's 55th annual national awards banquet on January 15, 2022, in New Haven, Connecticut.

