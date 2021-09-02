Getting To Know Kent State

Texas A&M kicks off 2021 with a nonconference game at Kyle Field against the Kent State Golden Flashes – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

The Texas A&M football program looks to have one of its best seasons of all time. In a COVID-19 shortened 2020, the Aggies recorded a sparkling 9-1 record that included an 8-1 mark in the SEC, the conference regarded as the most difficult to win in.

A&M will look to start the season off right, with a dominating win over Kent State at Kyle Field in the season opener on Saturday. In every way you look at it, this game screams blowout. Kent State played only four games in the MAC last season due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocol.

It was a very small sample size with which to judge the Golden Flashes, but they allowed 38 points per game in those four games. This could be a huge confidence booster for Haynes King and the offense before better teams appear on the schedule.

Let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the Golden Flashes, and discuss what we should expect in the opener at Kyle Field.

