Locked On Aggies: Jimbo Fisher Says Kent State & Colorado Are Alabama; This Means?

On today's episode, let's look back at some of the highlights from Jimbo Fisher's press conference at SEC media days

For Texas A&M to gain as much respect as possible in the SEC, they must defeat Alabama. On paper, they look to be the only team that stands a chance against him in the SEC West.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 season, an Orange Bowl victory and the highest finish in the AP poll since 1939. Jimbo Fisher has this team in the right direction and is returning nine starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Naturally, no one cares about what could be until what is. To get to that level, the Aggies must treat every game from Week 1 to Week 5 as if they are playing the national champions on October 9.

To put it plainly, everyone to Fisher is just as strong as the Crimson Tide.

"Kent State is Alabama. Colorado is Alabama. New Mexico is Alabama," Fisher said about playing Alabama during SEC media days. "You play at that standard all the time. You play big games is how we had such success at Florida State. The bowl games, the National Championship games, that's the standard you play.

“Your opponent has nothing to do with how you play. You play to your standard. The standard is the standard of excellence, and you have to meet that standard."

So, what exactly does this all mean?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down some of the best parts of Fisher's press conference at SEC media days.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

