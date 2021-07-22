Locked on Aggies: Will The New NIL Rule Hurt Or Help Texas A&M In Recruiting?

On today's episode, we look at how Bryce Young's new deal could help or hurt Texas A&M in the NIL battle.

On Tuesday, Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke of sophomore quarterback Bryce Young to the Texas High School Coaches Association's convention.

Young, the No. 1 QB recruit of the 2020 season, hasn't been named the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback yet, but Saban says that he is already approaching $1 million in endorsement deals.

How is this possible? This thanks to the new NIL ruling.

"And it's like, the guy hasn't even played yet," Saban said, according to The Athletic's Sam Khan. "But that's because of our brand."

Naturally, this became a subject of conversation at SEC media days. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin quipped a joke about the Pasadena native could sit out when the two meet up.

"He's made $1 million, and he hasn't started a game yet? Wow." Kiffin laughed. "I don't even know what to respond to that, but that's great for him. He don't need to play next year against us, then."

This could become the norm for all top-tier athletes when looking to sign with colleges. Perhaps it takes time, but soon, it will be about the highest bidder, not the highest quality of facilities.

Texas A&M prepares for the life with the NIL, will a deal like Young benefit the Aggies? Will it hurt them due to team's overall revenues?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the positive and negatives of Young's ruling and how it could challenge A&M's recruiting.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

