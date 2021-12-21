Locked On Aggies: Is Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer NFL Draft's Best TE Option?

Few offensive players, let alone tight ends, have made such an offensive impact at Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer in the passing game. Now, he looks to make the same impact on a roster at the professional level.

Wydermyer announced Monday that he would declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season and the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest on Dec. 31. A native of Dickinson, Wydermyer, announced his decision in a tweet thanking Aggies teammates, coaches and fans.

"Aggie Nation, 12th Man, in the entire College Station community, from my first visit at campus, it felt like home," Wydermyer wrote. "Thank you for making me one of your own."

Becoming a role player in 2019, Wydermyer became a fan favorite and go-to target for Kellen Mond and later Zach Calzada in his three seasons with the team. A two-time Mackey finalist, the junior finished with 40 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He was named a second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press for his efforts.

For his career, Wydermyer recorded 118 catches for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns, the most scores for a tight end in program history. Currently, he ranks ninth all-time in receiving touchdowns

Most early draft boards suggest that Wydermyer is a top 50 player in the upcoming class. Currently, he is projected to be in the running to the No. 1 tight end spot, along with Colorado State's Trey McBride. The winner of the 2021 Mackey Award, McBride led all tight ends in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,121) this past fall.

Early mock drafts project Wydermyer to be an early second-round pick for tight-end needy teams. As a versatile option who provides value both in route-running and blocking, could Wydermyer sneak his way into the end of Round 1 conversations for several teams?

Meanwhile, what do the Aggies do at the position against the Demon Deacons next week in Jacksonville, Fla.?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down Wydermyer's strengths, weaknesses, and where he best fits at the next level among all 32 NFL rosters.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

