Locked On Aggies: Is Texas A&M The Best Team In The Lone Star State?

Today's episode examines where the Aggies rank among the state's 12 major programs

Texas A&M's quest to make the College Football Playoff is far from over. However, the path back to the final four has become a challenge.

With a loss to the No. 8 Razorbacks, the Aggies (3-1, 0-1 SEC) likely must win out to remain a contender for the postseason. That means wins against Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn are expected.

So are victories over No. 1 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss and the regular season finale showdown against LSU.

Outside of the postseason, another question is where do the Aggies rank in their own state? Twelve major programs call Texas home, meaning the other 11's struggles or inconsistencies could benefit A&M in recruiting and social status.

Naturally, the main battle every season in the Lone Star State comes between A&M and Texas, which also suffered a loss to Arkansas this season. Steve Sarkisian's offense has been one of the top in the FBS, as the Horns are top five in total points through four games.

On the flip side, A&M ranks fourth nationally in pass defense and second in points allowed per game.

The two programs are the biggest in the state, but not the only successful ones. Both Baylor and SMU remain undefeated after big wins over No. 14 Iowa State and TCU, respectively. The Horned Frogs get Texas at home this weekend at home. Meanwhile, UTSA has an elite backfield with running back Sincere McCormick and quarterback Frank Harris.

Would A&M be on upset alert in its own state should the schools all meet?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down where A&M ranks among the 11 programs in Texas entering Week 5 of the college football season.

