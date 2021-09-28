Mississippi State Offensive Players To Watch vs Texas A&M

Texas A&M hosts Mike Leach and his suddenly effective 'Air Raid' offense.

To kick off October, the 3-1 Texas A&M Aggies play host to SEC rival 2-2 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

To call the Mississippi State 2020 season unpredictable might be an understatement. The offense struggled to keep up with head coach Mike Leach's 'Air Raid' offense last season, limping to a 4-7 record. But in 2021, that's changed, as the Bulldogs are averaging just over 25 points per game with quarterback Will Rogers under center.

With eight starters returning on offense, that unit is stout, and any success this season will depend on offensive consistency.

Key Bulldogs players to watch:

QB Will Rogers

Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers leads the Air Raid attack this season. After the offense struggled last season, Rogers has made it work, throwing for 1,454 yards this season on 169-of-225 passing and averaging 6.5 yards per pass, while throwing for 11 touchdowns to two interceptions.

In 2020, Rogers appeared in nine games with six starts, became the seventh true freshman to start at quarterback in MSU history, and completed a school-record 45 passes at Ole Miss.

WR Jaden Walley

Also a sophomore, Jaden Walley set MSU's single-season record for receiving yardage by a freshman and posted four straight 100-plus-yard games.

Walley broke the 43-year old record for single-season receiving yards by a freshman in his ninth game of the season versus Auburn and ended 2020 with 718 yards receiving to lead the team. Walley was the first freshman wideout to lead the team in receiving since 2009.

In 2021, Walley leads the team in touchdown receptions with three and has caught 16 passes for 175 yards.

WR Makai Polk

Polk has been Rogers' favorite target this season with 304 yards on 33 catches and two touchdowns.

The 6-3, 200-pound Richmond, California native had a season-high 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown against Memphis on Sept. 18.

RB Jo'quavious Marks

Marks appeared in all 11 games with eight starts and set the single-season mark for receptions by a freshman and by a running back with 60 catches in 2020.

His 10 receptions against Arkansas on October 3 are the most by a Mississippi State freshman in a single game in program history.

Marks has 129 yards rushing on the young 2020 season on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

