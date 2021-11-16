Locked On Aggies: Believe Jimbo Fisher Is Staying At Texas A&M

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher usually won't answer a question with much context twice. Then again, there isn't a more promising job in college football open right now than LSU.

Fisher remains a hot candidate to replace Ed Orgeron following the 2021 season despite comments last month denying interest. Scott Woodard, the former Texas A&M and current LSU athletic director, has a personal relationship with Fisher.

Fisher, however, isn't allowing that to sway his decision to remain in College Station for the foreseeable future. It also helps that recruiting for the Aggies is going according to plan.

“We may recruit the No. 1 (class)," Fisher said Monday. "We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year, so I’m either the dumbest human being on God’s earth who’s going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go … over here (to LSU) and go play against them.

“If I did that, you ought to say, ‘That’s the dumbest human being, and I don’t want him to be my coach.’ We’re going to recruit a heck of a class. … We’re building special things. (A&M) has invested in the program, and we’re building a culture.”

A&M's 2022 class currently 17 players committed in the 2022 class, including four SI99 recruits: defensive lineman Walter Nolen, quarterback Conner Weigman, edge rusher Malick Sylla, and tight end Donovan Green. Last month, SI All-American recruiting rankings rated the Aggies at No. 8 prior to the addition of Nolen.

It's expected that number shoot up in the coming weeks. And if signed, why would Fisher leave for Baton Rouge only to face those same players?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down that even though coaches lie, it's hard not to believe Fisher at this point for the LSU rumors.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

