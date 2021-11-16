Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Locked On Aggies: Believe Jimbo Fisher Is Staying At Texas A&M

    On today's episode: Why would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M this close to Signing Day?
    Author:

    Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher usually won't answer a question with much context twice. Then again, there isn't a more promising job in college football open right now than LSU. 

    Fisher remains a hot candidate to replace Ed Orgeron following the 2021 season despite comments last month denying interest. Scott Woodard, the former Texas A&M and current LSU athletic director, has a personal relationship with Fisher. 

    Fisher, however, isn't allowing that to sway his decision to remain in College Station for the foreseeable future. It also helps that recruiting for the Aggies is going according to plan. 

    “We may recruit the No. 1 (class)," Fisher said Monday. "We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year, so I’m either the dumbest human being on God’s earth who’s going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go … over here (to LSU) and go play against them.

    “If I did that, you ought to say, ‘That’s the dumbest human being, and I don’t want him to be my coach.’ We’re going to recruit a heck of a class. … We’re building special things. (A&M) has invested in the program, and we’re building a culture.” 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16966940
    Play
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: Believe Jimbo Fisher Is Staying At Texas A&M

    On today's episode: Why would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M this close to Signing Day?

    34 seconds ago
    Aggies Daily Banner II
    Play
    News

    Aggies In The NFL: Miller's Rams' Debut and Tannehill Tames Saints

    Let's take a look at former Texas A&M football players in the NFL in Week 10

    2 minutes ago
    NFL
    Play
    News

    Justin Fuente Out At Virginia Tech, Mike Elko In?

    Would Texas A&M DC Mike Elko consider major ACC opening?

    3 hours ago

    A&M's 2022 class currently 17 players committed in the 2022 class, including four SI99 recruits: defensive lineman Walter Nolen, quarterback Conner Weigman, edge rusher Malick Sylla, and tight end Donovan Green. Last month, SI All-American recruiting rankings rated the Aggies at No. 8 prior to the addition of Nolen. 

    It's expected that number shoot up in the coming weeks. And if signed, why would Fisher leave for Baton Rouge only to face those same players? 

    In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down that even though coaches lie, it's hard not to believe Fisher at this point for the LSU rumors. 

    Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    USATSI_16966940
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: Believe Jimbo Fisher Is Staying At Texas A&M

    34 seconds ago
    Aggies Daily Banner II
    News

    Aggies In The NFL: Miller's Rams' Debut and Tannehill Tames Saints

    2 minutes ago
    NFL
    News

    Justin Fuente Out At Virginia Tech, Mike Elko In?

    3 hours ago
    Le'Veon Moss
    Recruiting

    Le'Veon Moss, Former Alabama Pledge, Commits to Texas A&M

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_14146951
    News

    Aggies Drop In The Women’s Poll, Then Drop DePaul

    15 hours ago
    Jimbo to LSU allaggies
    Football

    Aggies Coach Fisher Doubles Down On LSU Rumors

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17161594
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: What Else Does Texas A&M Have To Play For In 2021?

    22 hours ago
    download
    News

    A&M - LSU Kick Time Announced

    Nov 15, 2021