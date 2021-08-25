Locked On Aggies: Haynes King Is QB1, But Can He Win When It Matters Most?

On today's episode, now that Haynes King is QB1, can he win it all for the Aggies?

A fun-fought battle is now over at Kyle Field. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have officially found their QB1.

According to Fisher on Wednesday morning, redshirt freshman Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. The Aggie head coach told ESPN Houston 97.5 that King had won the competition this camp over sophomore Zach Calzada.

King, the more dual-threat option from Longview, won the QB2 job over Calzada last fall. Backing up now Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond, he went 2 of 4 passing for 51 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

READ MORE: Is Devon Achane "Weapon X" For Texas A&M's Offense In 2021?

Calzada, best known for being a strong-armed pocket-passing style QB, made his case for playing time the entire offseason. Fisher did not rule out him starting down the line, but Calzada could look for other options at the end of the season to better his chances of playing.

"We had a really good conversation about it (Tuesday)," Fisher told ESPN's John Granato and Lance Zierlein That's how we'll go into this first game. But those things are ever-changing. You don't want them to change, but at the same time, competition, and guys get better, and how they play. Also, the roles and what may be needed for each game."

Even if Fisher won't admit it, the QB battle is over. That said, is there enough evidence to prove King is truly the "King" of College Station?

READ MORE: Four Aggies Named Preseason All-Americans

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down why this was the right move for Texas A&M, and what happens with Calzada now that the battle is over?

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here