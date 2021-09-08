Locked On Aggies: Is No. 5 Too Low For Texas A&M?

On today's episode, it Texas A&M's No. 5 ranking too low following a win over Kent State

Welcome back to the top-five status, Texas A&M.

Thanks to a 41-10 win over Kent State, the Aggies move up one spot in the Associated Press poll to No. 5 entering Week 2. Haynes King wasn't perfect, but his two-touchdown performance did enough to propel the Aggies over the Golden Flashes.

When looking at the game as a whole, consider it in two halves. A&M led 10-3 ay halftime, and King had thrown two interceptions, including one inside the red zone. As the third quarter began, the Aggies outscored Kent State 31-7 in the final 30 minutes of action.

Imagine the score if not for the two early turnovers?

A top-five record is something to be proud of, but should the Aggies have a bit more on their mind? After all, No. 1 Alabama was the only team that truly dominated Week 1 of college football. At least No. 2 Georgia can say its defense got the job done.

As for No, 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Oklahoma, there are questions, to say the least. CJ Stroud led the Buckeyes back, but his two-turnover day and a lackluster defense also proved that Ryan Day's squad is far from perfect after playing in the national championship against the Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile, Spencer Rattler finished with two interceptions and could have doubled that based on his erratic throws in the fourth quarter. What should have been a quality tune-up game against Tulane nearly had the Green Wave walking away with the upset of the week.

And they're better than the Aggies because why again?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down why the Aggies shouldn't be happy with the No. 5 ranking as they face Colorado.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

