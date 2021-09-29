Locked On Aggies: It's Isaiah Spiller And Who Else For Aggies Offense?

On today's episode, let's talk about the positives that Isaiah Spiller brings to the table

Isaiah Spiller's two biggest plays have come in close calls. His first, an 18-yard touchdown reception against Colorado, propelled Texas A&M to a win over Colorado.

His second, a 67-yard touchdown run against Arkansas, only eased the score in a one-sided matchup. The No. 15 Aggies (3-1, 0-1) are now fighting for their lives as they return home to Kyle Field to take on Mississippi State.

Spiller's limitations in the run aren't on just his own merit. Poor offensive line play has hampered his rushing total against Power Five opponents on the ground. He only tallied 20 yards against the Buffs.

Take away the touchdown run, and Spiller finished with 28 yards and averaged 2.8 on the afternoon. Still, add in his hands, route-running and improved pass-blocking skills, there's reason to say he's the top offensive player of the Aggies.

Who is the second? Who currently is the Robin to Spiller's Batman? Better yet, who is close to even stepping up into that role since the drop off of consistent production is staggering from Spiller to the next man up.

Would it be running back Devon Achane? How about Kenyon Green on the offensive line? Is wide receiver Ainias Smith a name on the rise after leading A&M with yards against the Hogs?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the negatives on both sides of the football as the Aggies turn their attention to Mississippi State and October.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

