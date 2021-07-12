Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas A&M continues conference play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field.

In their fifth game of the season, and third at Kyle Field, the Texas A&M Aggies will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs and second season head coach Mike Leach.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 4-7 campaign that featured as many twists and turns as any Mississippi back road.

By the end of the season, there was reason for both optimism and concern as Leach's tenure in Starkville moves along.

For 2021, the success or failure of the team will most likely come down to whether the Bulldogs can find some offensive consistency with Leach's 'Air Raid' offense.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has shown he can 'make due' with just about anything he's given to make the Bulldog's defense at least respectable.

READ MORE: Texas A&M CB Commit Bobby Taylor Draws Praise At The Opening; Eager To Play For Aggies

Mississippi State

2021 Record: 4-7

Head Coach: Mike Leach

Leach enters his second season with the Bulldogs.

Offensive Set: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning starters on offense: 8

When quarterback K.J. Costello was lost midseason to injury, freshman Will Rogers took over and the team never did click offensively. Moving into 2021, Rogers is the favorite to begin the season at quarterback, but he'll be challenged by Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham and true freshman Sawyer Robertson.

Projected starters on offense:

QB: Will Rogers (Soph)*

RB: Jo'quavious Marks (Soph)*

WR1: Malik Heath (Sr)*

WR2: Jaden Walley (Soph)*

WR3: Austin Williams (Sr)*

WR4: Caleb Ducking (Jr)

LT: Charles Cross (Soph)*

LG: Laquinston Sharp (Sr)

C: Cole Smith (Jr)*

RG: Kwatrivous Johnson (Jr)

RT: Kameron Jones (Jr)*

* Denotes returning starters

READ MORE: Texas A&M Football: 'Running Back U' or 'Defensive Line U?'

Returning starters on defense: 8

The Bulldogs' biggest concerns on defense for 2021 are most likely depth. With eight of eleven starters returning, that starting group is still very solid.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE: Jordan Davis (Sr)

DT: Jaden Crumedy (Jr)*

DE: Aaron Odom (Sr)

SLB: Tyrus Wheat (Sr)*

MLB: Nathaniel Watson (Jr)

WLB: Aaron Brule (Jr)*

CB: Emmanuel Forbes (Soph)*

CB: Martin Emerson (Jr)*

SS: Landon Guidry (Sr)

FS: Fred Peters (Sr)

BULL: Shawn Preston Jr (Jr)*

Newcomer to Know:

Sawyer Robertson, Quarterback

Incoming freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson played both baseball and football for the Coronado High School Mustangs in Lubbock, Texas, where he was recognized as Male Athlete of The Year for baseball and also the Offensive Player of the Year for football.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pounder passed for 4,509 yards and 58 touchdowns with the Mustangs last season, amassing a 12-1 overall record. Robertson completed nearly 65% of his passes, with just seven interceptions.

Robertson also accumulated 233 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries, was named the All-City Offensive Player of the Year, was an AllState and Academic All-State honoree, and was named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year.

CONTINUE READING: Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman "Excited" For Chance With 12th Man

Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook