August 24, 2021
Locked On Aggies: Top Aggie Talent For 2021 - No. 18 - No. 16

On Tuesday's episode, let's break down the our first set of player on the 21 Aggies to watch in 2021
Texas A&M is one of those teams that could be a sleeper and contender at the same time. It all comes down to the top talent on the roster entering the new season.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 finish in 2020 and a No. 4 spot in the Associated Press ranking. After falling to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff, Jimbo Fisher and his staff are out for blood come this fall.

This is Year 4 of the Fisher era in Aggieland. Remember Year 4 of the Aggie coach in Tallahassee? Didn't a certain coach and first-year starting quarterback win a national title?

Can history have a fun way of repeating itself?

READ MORE: Four Aggies Named Preseason All-Americans

