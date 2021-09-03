Locked On Aggies: Top Aggie Talent For 2021 - No. 6 - No. 4

Texas A&M is one of those teams that could be a sleeper and contender at the same time. It comes down to the top talent on the roster entering the new season.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 finish in 2020 and a No. 4 spot in the Associated Press ranking. After missing out on the College Football Playoff by one spot, Jimbo Fisher and his staff are out for blood come this fall.

This is Year 4 of the Fisher era in Aggieland. Remember Year 4 for Fisher in Tallahassee? Yes, a certain coach and first-year starting quarterback won a national title.

Can history have a fun way of repeating itself?

The Aggies return nine defensive starters this fall. Offensively, they must replace four of the five linemen and find stability under center. On top of that, adding a true No. 1 wide receiver wouldn't hurt, either.

With A&M looking to join the likes of the Alabamas, Ohio States and the Clemsons of the world, it's about time to see which talent from the 12th Man stands tall. And since it's 2021, AllAggies is rolling out with the top 21 names to look for come this fall inside Kyle Field.

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down his No. 6, No. 5, and No. 4 players, respectively to watch for on the Aggies.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

