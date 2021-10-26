Locked On Aggies: Is Texas A&M The No. 3 Team in the SEC?

Texas A&M is riding high entering its bye week. Can it last another month?

The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are winners of three straight. Drives are ending in points instead of punts. Players are finding consistency on both sides of the ball and finishing games on the right note.

This version of Aggie football could likely take on anyone once and walk away a winner. What about if they were asked to play an opponent is a 10-game matchup decide who wins more?

In the SEC today, it's hard to determine after one game if a team is better than its opponent. Any given Saturday, a team can have the right gameplan, force enough mistakes and pull off the upset that no one saw coming.

Take for instance the Mississippi State game? Would the Bulldogs of the past two weeks be able to take on this A&M team. Would the Florida of Week 3 go down to the wire with the one-loss Alabama.

And yes, could A&M beat the Crimson Tide more than once if asked?

Georgia looks to be the top team in the nation and the conference entering Week 9. Despite losing in Aggieland, Alabama likely remains a vulnerable No. 2 option. Who comes in at No. 3, and is there a clear-cut favorite.

A&M, Auburn and Ole Miss are vying to finish first or second in the SEC West. The Rebels travel to The Plains to take on the Tigers Saturday, putting one of the two schools at two losses in conference play. The Aggies will face both in Weeks 10 and 11, respectively following their bye week.

Meanwhile, does Kentucky have a say in all of this mess? A loss to Georgia is the only thing stopping a surging Mark Stoops roster from remaining in the hunt for a College Football Playoff appearance. Could the Wildcats go up against the trifecta of teams from the SEC West?

