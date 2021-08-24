Are There ‘Trap Games’ On The Aggies Schedule?

Texas A&M wants to capitalize on a favorable early schedule in 2021, but are there any opponents that the Aggies could easily overlook? – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

One opponent will surely not be overlooked by the Aggies on October 9 at Kyle Field. But the remaining SEC schedule could have one or more “trap games” if A&M becomes complacent.

Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with AllAggies.com.

For every SEC team, the in-conference schedule is important. Every single matchup every single week could have playoff and national title implications. The Aggies learned last season that one single loss can cost you an opportunity to play for a national championship.

In the COVID-19 schedule of 2020, A&M lost one game to the eventual national champion Alabama Crimson Tide. That proved enough to get a playoff snub from the powers-that-be.

It was the Aggies' only skid mark on an otherwise perfect season. The blowout win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl helped a little, but Aggies fans continue to wonder, “what might’ve been.”

A&M has a favorable schedule early on that could put them in a position to accomplish what they did not last season. But are there any “trap games” that the Aggies could overlook? Let’s discuss!

