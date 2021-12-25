Aggies Land Commitment From Talented 2023 In-State DL

Texas A&M got the holidays off to a fantastic start on Saturday, landing a commitment from coveted Judson (Converse, TX) defensive lineman Johnny Bowns on Christmas Morning.

Bowens made his announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Bowens' commitment comes just two weeks after the Aggies closed Early Signing Day with major momentum along the defensive front, landing elite talents such as Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Enai White, Anthony Lucas, Malick Sylla, and Jadon Scarlett.

The Aggies are also still in the running for elite 2022 Florida edge defender, Shemar James, who will be making his decision in February, as well as elite Houston-area linebacker Harold Perkins, who plans to announce at the Under Armour All-Star Game in January.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in a 270 pounds, Bowens was named a 27-6A first-team all-district selection at defensive end this past season. He was also a major contributor as a sophomore, helping Judson to the playoffs in the process.

Bowens becomes the fourth member of the talented 2023 Aggies recruiting class, joining Zachary (LA) quarterback Eli Holstein, Wylie East (Wylie, TX) defensive lineman Anthony James, and Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle Colton Thomasson.

Bowens chose the Aggies over heavy pursuit from other elite in-state programs such as the Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, UTSA Road Runners, Houston Cougars, North Texas Mean Green, and others.

