Aggies Land Commitment From Elite IOL TJ Shanahan

The Texas A&M Aggies 2023 recruiting class might have just landed its best offensive player of the recruiting cycle.

On Wednesday, Jimbo Fisher added a major commitment to the Aggies class, with Westlake (Austin, TX) offensive guard TJ Shanahan pledging to the program.

Shanahan now becomes the 11th commitment of the 2023 class for the Aggies, as well as the fourth offensive linemen, joining offensive tackles Colton Thomasson, Chase Bisontis, and Naquil Betrand.

He is also the first interior offensive lineman of the class for Fisher.

Shanahan is the second commitment in as many days for the Aggies, who got a pledge from defensive back Bravion Rogers on Tuesday.

Last season, Shanahan was an integral part of Westlake's third consecutive state title, blocking for former No. 1 overall quarterback Cade Klubnik.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Shanahan was offered by the Aggies in January 2021, and has taken visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the last year

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior has also been offered and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others.

