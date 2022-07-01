Aggies In Final 7 For Top DE David Hicks

The Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves in the final group for arguably the top defensive lineman in the nation on Friday afternoon, in Paetow (Katy, TX) defensive end, David Hicks Jr.

Alongside the Aggies, Hicks also named Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and the Texas Longhorns amongst his list of finalists.

In speaking with Fan Nation's Brian Smith, among other reporters at the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp in Dallas this spring, Hicks commented on what he saw while in town to see the 2022 Aggies in action.

"Just seeing everybody competing, seeing how everybody works and stuff," Hicks said. "Being able to see how the coaches coach, too. I liked the coaching staff and the personalities, really the people there."

It appears, however, that Texas A&M will remain in the mix through the duration of Hicks's recruitment.

"They've just been recruiting me since the eighth grade," he said. "The coaching staff and the people around A&M, too."

Hicks has plans to make a verbal commitment late in the process, naming the Under Armour All-America Game in January as a possible window to go public with a pick. Official visits in his process could begin relatively soon, though no such trips have yet been set.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here