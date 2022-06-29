'Dream Offer:' Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad Details Love for A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher have made a strong push for one of the best young quarterbacks in the class of 2023.

Dripping Springs (TX) signal-caller Austin Novosad, who has been committed to the Baylor Bears since December 16, is still listening to what the Aggies might have in store for him.

And after receiving an offer during an unofficial visit to College Station Saturday, he tells AllAggies.com in an exclusive interview at Elite 11 in Los Angeles that the offer is everything he could've dreamed of.

"It’s a school that I’ve watched since I was five, six years old," he told AllAggies.com. "Getting that dream offer was cool and talking with Coach Jimbo was a good experience."



Novosad was a top-five performer for Day 1 at the Elite 11 Finals, a camp that features mentors like USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State quarterback C.J Stroud. Novosad even received an offer from Stroud's Buckeyes on June 1 before making an official visit to Columbus on June 10.

"It’s cool just to see them come through to Elite 11 and giving back," he said. "They have a lot of knowledge, it’s just cool to see them give tips and pointers to the younger kids."

Saturday's visit to A&M marked the third time the 6-3, 185-pound quarterback has visited campus. He swung by for unofficial tours to College Station on Oct. 23 and March 26 but since then, he says Fisher and staff have noticed his hard work and want to keep the conversation going.

"They saw me my freshman year and just seeing me develop, they think that I’ve come a long way," Novosad said. "They were just excited to get me back on campus and excited to keep on building a relationship

Novosad has remained committed to Baylor since announcing his pledge in December. But he won't hide the fact that an A&M offer is something he's worked for in his young playing career.

“It’s cool, it’s what I’ve worked for, so just kinda seeing all that come true," he said. "You’ve always watched them, so now to get recruited by them. It's unique.”

Novosad put up some big numbers last year during his junior season. He won 5A Division 1 MVP after throwing for 3,399 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just nine picks.

After such a successful season, he wants to block out some noise surrounding his recruitment process and prepare for a senior year that will serve as an important final stepping stone before college.

"Just staying me, keep on grinding, being better … just taking in all the information and then let (the rest) follow," he said. "Right now, I’m just worried about getting better."



And don't expect any hesitation from Novosad. Once he's sure of his decision, the next step is to "shut it down."

"I want to try to get it done as soon as I can," he said. "Once I know where I want to go, I’ll shut it down. There’s no need to wait it out cause I wanna focus on this next season."



You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here