    December 15, 2021
    Texas A&M Aggies Early Signing Day Live Tracker
    Texas A&M Aggies Early Signing Day Live Tracker

    Texas A&M has been dominant on the recruiting trail in recent weeks and will look to close strong on Wednesday. Stick here for the latest updates and up-to-the-minute signings
    The Texas A&M Aggies will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.

    Through the last two months, the Aggies have had one of the most dominant recruiting cycles in school history, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold three commitments from members of the SI-99 rankings.

    Texas A&M is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including three of the nation's top defensive linemen, Shemar Stewart, Anthony Lucas, and Jihaad Campbell.

    Not to mention the Aggies are circling a handful of elite transfer market targets as well, such as Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, and LSU quarterback, Max Johnson.

    So who will end up an Aggie by the time the Early signing period closes?

    Stick with AllAggies.com for the latest updates on signings and player movement below:

    * = SI 99 Member

    Uncommitted Targets

    DB Denver Harris*

    Status:

    DL Shemar Stewart* (February)

    Status:

    DL Anthony Lucas*

    Status:

    DL Omari Abor*

    Status:

    DL Marvin Jones Jr.*

    Status:

    DL Jihaad Campbell

    Status:

    DL Enai White*

    Status:

    LB Harold Perkins* (February)

    Status:

    OL Kam Dewberry*

    Status:

    OL Kiyaunta Goodwin*

    Status:

    DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

    Status:

    RB Trevonte Citizen

    Status:

    TE Jake Johnson 

    Status:

    Committed Targets

    QB Conner Weigman*

    Status:

    RB Le'Veon Moss

    Status:

    WR Evan Stewart*

    Status:

    WR Noah Thomas

    Status:

    WR Chris Marshall* 

    Status:

    TE Donovan Green*

    Status: Signed - Texas A&M 

    TE Theodore Melin Ohrstrom

    Status:

    OL Mark Nabou

    Status:

    OL PJ Williams

    Status:

    OL Hunter Erb

    Status:

    DL Malick Sylla*

    Status:

    DL Walter Nolen*

    Status:

    DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy*

    Status: Signed - Texas A&M

    DL Jadon Scarlett

    Status:

    LB Ish Harris

    Status:

    LB Martrell Harris

    Status:

    CB Bobby Taylor

    Status:

    CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

    Status:

    CB Deyon Bouie

    Status:

    DB Bryce Anderson* 

    Status:

    DB Jared Kerr

    Status:

    K Ethan Moczulski

    Status:

    Total Commits: 27

