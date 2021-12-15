Live Tracker: Texas A&M Aggies Early Signing Day

The Texas A&M Aggies will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.

Through the last two months, the Aggies have had one of the most dominant recruiting cycles in school history, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold three commitments from members of the SI-99 rankings.

Texas A&M is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including three of the nation's top defensive linemen, Shemar Stewart, Anthony Lucas, and Jihaad Campbell.

Not to mention the Aggies are circling a handful of elite transfer market targets as well, such as Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, and LSU quarterback, Max Johnson.

So who will end up an Aggie by the time the Early signing period closes?

* = SI 99 Member

Uncommitted Targets

DB Denver Harris*

Status:

DL Shemar Stewart* (February)

Status:

DL Anthony Lucas*

Status:

DL Omari Abor*

Status:

DL Marvin Jones Jr.*

Status:

DL Jihaad Campbell

Status:

DL Enai White*

Status:

LB Harold Perkins* (February)

Status:

OL Kam Dewberry*

Status:

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin*

Status:

DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

Status:

RB Trevonte Citizen

Status:

TE Jake Johnson

Status:

Committed Targets

QB Conner Weigman*

Status:

RB Le'Veon Moss

Status:

WR Evan Stewart*

Status:

WR Noah Thomas

Status:

WR Chris Marshall*

Status:

TE Donovan Green*

Status: Signed - Texas A&M

TE Theodore Melin Ohrstrom

Status:

OL Mark Nabou

Status:

OL PJ Williams

Status:

OL Hunter Erb

Status:

DL Malick Sylla*

Status:

DL Walter Nolen*

Status:

DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy*

Status: Signed - Texas A&M

DL Jadon Scarlett

Status:

LB Ish Harris

Status:

LB Martrell Harris

Status:

CB Bobby Taylor

Status:

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

Status:

CB Deyon Bouie

Status:

DB Bryce Anderson*

Status:

DB Jared Kerr

Status:

K Ethan Moczulski

Status:

Total Commits: 27

