Live Tracker: Texas A&M Aggies Early Signing Day

Texas A&M Aggies Early Signing Day Live Tracker
The Texas A&M Aggies will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.
Through the last two months, the Aggies have had one of the most dominant recruiting cycles in school history, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold three commitments from members of the SI-99 rankings.
Texas A&M is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including three of the nation's top defensive linemen, Shemar Stewart, Anthony Lucas, and Jihaad Campbell.
Not to mention the Aggies are circling a handful of elite transfer market targets as well, such as Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, and LSU quarterback, Max Johnson.
So who will end up an Aggie by the time the Early signing period closes?
Stick with AllAggies.com for the latest updates on signings and player movement below:
* = SI 99 Member
Uncommitted Targets
DB Denver Harris*
Status:
DL Shemar Stewart* (February)
Status:
DL Anthony Lucas*
Status:
DL Omari Abor*
Status:
DL Marvin Jones Jr.*
Status:
DL Jihaad Campbell
Status:
DL Enai White*
Status:
LB Harold Perkins* (February)
Status:
OL Kam Dewberry*
Status:
OL Kiyaunta Goodwin*
Status:
DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)
Status:
RB Trevonte Citizen
Status:
TE Jake Johnson
Status:
Committed Targets
QB Conner Weigman*
Status:
RB Le'Veon Moss
Status:
WR Evan Stewart*
Status:
WR Noah Thomas
Status:
WR Chris Marshall*
Status:
TE Donovan Green*
Status: Signed - Texas A&M
TE Theodore Melin Ohrstrom
Status:
OL Mark Nabou
Status:
OL PJ Williams
Status:
OL Hunter Erb
Status:
DL Malick Sylla*
Status:
DL Walter Nolen*
Status:
DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy*
Status: Signed - Texas A&M
DL Jadon Scarlett
Status:
LB Ish Harris
Status:
LB Martrell Harris
Status:
CB Bobby Taylor
Status:
CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
Status:
CB Deyon Bouie
Status:
DB Bryce Anderson*
Status:
DB Jared Kerr
Status:
K Ethan Moczulski
Status:
Total Commits: 27
