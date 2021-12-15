Elite DL Anthony Lucas Is Now Officially An Aggie

Texas A&M has been on a roll with their 2022 recruiting class this fall, particularly along the defensive front, where they had secured three SI-99 members, including the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 2 overall player, Walter Nolen.

On Wednesday, that group of front-line defenders got even deeper, with Chaparral (Scottsdale, AZ) defensive lineman Anthony Lucas committing and signing to the program during the Early Signing Day Period.

Lucas, who ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 5 interior defensive lineman and No. 19 overall player, picked the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, UCLA, and many more impressive offers.

With the addition of Lucas, the Aggies now hold four defensive line commitments on within the SI 99 alone, including three on the interior with the likes of the aforementioned Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and Malick Sylla.

The Aggies also hauled in Argyle (TX) defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett, and will be in the running for even more elite talent such as Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace edge rusher, Shemar Stewart.

You can view the full scouting report for Lucas from SI All-American below:

5. Anthony Lucas

School: Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School





Widebody from head to toe. NFL size with good composition. Room for a little more good weight. Great Length. Solid out on the edge, but might get out-twitched at the next level. Highly coordinated when changing direction. We really like his lateral first step, because he doesn’t give any ground when trading gaps. Big, powerful stepper. His compact style of pass-rushing fits the interior better than the edge. Locking out blockers was coached into him well. Can sometimes give up his chest with low, late punches. Pad level is decent, angles of pursuit look good. Shows flashes of pass-rushing brilliance. Eyes can sometimes get lost in the backfield. Would benefit from more active hands when rushing the passer.

